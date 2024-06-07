The Standard
Impressive new lookout at Twelve Apostles to open to the public

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated June 7 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 5:05pm
Parks Victoria area chief ranger Tracy Lyten, communications manager Josh Maher and district manager Michael Smith at the new Twelve Apostles lookout. Picture by Katrina Lovell
It's been almost three years in the making but the new-look viewing platform at the Twelve Apostles will finally open to the public this weekend.

