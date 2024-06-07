Impressive new lookout at Twelve Apostles to open to the public

It's been almost three years in the making but the new-look viewing platform at the Twelve Apostles will finally open to the public this weekend.
The $9.2 million project first went out to tender in 2018 and work started in September 2021, but the gates are set to come down on Saturday, June 8, 2024 for the King's Birthday long weekend.
The impressive lookout is the latest project to be ticked off as part of the Shipwreck Coast Masterplan.
It follows the completion of the 60-metre suspension bridge at Port Campbell, and work is already under way on a lookout at the Blowhole at Loch Ard Gorge.
Local artist Vicki Couzens drew inspiration from black and white cockatoos, totemic to the tribes of the Eastern Maar, for the design of the Twelve Apostles lookout.
The Blowhole Lookout replicates a breaching whale, with the seating to reflect the barnacles on its back.
The search has also begun for the right builder to construct the new-look 12 Apostles visitor centre which will feature a rooftop garden lookout.
The tender for shortlisted candidates to submit their proposals to build the world-class centre was to go live this month.
In this year's state budget, $921,000 was allocated to plan and upgrade the car park infrastructure at the Twelve Apostles.
It has also been revealed that tourists would soon be charged to park at the Twelve Apostles while locals would be exempt.
The new lookout was delivered in partnership between Parks Victoria and the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.
