Lookout opens: your morning news

It's Saturday and a long weekend!
It's editor Greg Best here with your morning headlines.
There's never a shortage of things to do on a long weekend in the south-west and Parks Victoria has come to the party, opening its long-awaited new lookout across the spectacular Twelve Apostles. The lookout, west of Gibsons Steps, will take its first viewers today after the gates come down. You can read and see more in the story below.
Warrnambool's newest nightclub launches tonight. Journalist Monique Patterson and photographer Anthony Brady can give you a sneak peek in the story, below.
The local football and netball scene has a different look this weekend with the Warrnambool and District league having a bye. All eyes will be on the Hampden league where former Carlton player Jeff Garlett makes his debut with Portland. The league has announced its initial squad for its interleague showdown. You can see who made the list here.
Have a great weekend!
