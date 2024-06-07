'We're really happy': HFNL picks star-studded under 23 interleague squad

The Hampden league has named a star-studded training squad with a wealth of midfield talent it hopes can defeat the Ballarat league in an upcoming under 23 interleague fixture.
The coaching panel of AFL legend Jonathan Brown, six-time Hampden league premiership mentor Adam Dowie and current HFNL coaches Nathan Vardy (North Warrnambool Eagles), Brody Mahoney (Cobden) and Brad Thomas (Hamilton Kangaroos) have settled on an initial squad of 38 players.
The game is scheduled for July 6 at Warrnambool's Reid Oval, with former Carlton superstar Anthony Koutoufides to mentor Ballarat again.
The Bottle Greens' squad contains an abundance of high-level experience, with VFL-listed footballers Hamish Sinnott from Camperdown, Port Fairy's Oscar Pollock, Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins (all Geelong) and South Warrnambool duo Archie Stevens and Will White (both Carlton) included.
Former Collingwood AFL player Jay Rantall has also been named following his return to South Warrnambool this year.
"We're really happy with the squad, it's good to see there's representatives from every team in the league," Dowie told The Standard.
"We've got Brody Mahoney, Brad Thomas, Nathan Vardy, they're all senior coaches at the moment, so it's good to have someone from the western side of the league and someone from the eastern side of the league and obviously Vards as well.
"And then on top of that Browny, who's onboard again which is just massive."
Dowie said the coaches had "been able to watch most teams play" and had also utilised the newly-available statistics to help gauge which players were performing.
The champion coach said the side was brimming with midfielders so players would likely need to be versatile.
He said there were still question marks over some players' availability for the match, particularly those with VFL and Coates Talent League commitments.
"Our instructions were to pick the best squad available," he said.
"Now it's just going to be a matter of 'are they going to be available to play'."
The Bottle Greens fell 13.13 (91) to 11.9 (75) to a pacey Ballarat in last year's match-up at Mars Stadium.
Dowie said the coaches had kept that in mind when picking the squad.
"I know talking to Chris McLaren and a few of the guys involved last year, Ballarat were just a little bit quicker," he said.
"So when we were picking the squad we probably had an eye on leg speed."
Dowie said the match was a good chance for some players to showcase their potential to reach higher levels.
"It's a great opportunity for guys who might have thought their moment had passed, in terms of being noticed," he said.
The squad will travel to Marvel Stadium on June 16 to meet with Brown at the AFL clash between North Melbourne and Collingwood.
Training sessions follow on July 2 at DC Farran Oval and July 4 at Reid Oval before the final team is named.
HFNL under 23 squad: Zach Sinnott, Sidney Bradshaw, Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown), Luke Smith, Ben Berry, Ben McGlade (Cobden), Hamish Cook, Will Povey, Ethan Knight, Vincent Huf (Hamilton Kangaroos), Paddy O'Sullivan, Tom Baulch, Mac Petersen, Jack Block, Clem Nagorcka, Connor Byrne (Koroit), Jackson Grundy, Jett Bermingham (North Warrnambool Eagles), Olly Myers, Oscar Pollock (Port Fairy), Toby Jennings, Will Hunter (Portland), Isaac Thomas, Riley Thomas, Will White, Max Irving, Archie Stevens, Jay Rantall, Bailey Osborne, Myles McCluggage (South Warrnambool), Ryley Hutchins, Darcy Hobbs, Kane Johnstone, Xavier Vickers (Terang Mortlake), Harry Ryan, Fletcher Timms, Amon Radley, Reggie Mast (Warrnambool).
