Coaches replace trains after break down on Warrnambool line near Geelong

Warrnambool to Melbourne train users were forced to disembark and use a coach for the remainder of their journey after a fault on Friday, June 7, 2024.
The 7.20am Southern Cross to Warrnambool train experienced a fault shortly after leaving Waurn Ponds about 8.45am.
It was unable to continue its journey or return to the Waurn Ponds station.
Emergency service personnel helped about 80 passengers off the train and onto coaches just before 11am.
The train fault had flow-on effects for other services but the train was again running on Friday afternoon.
A V/Line spokesman thanked passengers for their patience.
"We thank Warrnambool Line passengers for their patience while we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible, following a train fault at Waurn Ponds this morning," the spokesman said.
Passengers will soon be using coaches for the full Warrnambool to Melbourne journey.
Coaches will replace trains from Saturday, June 15 until Sunday, August 25 so works can get underway.
The construction blitz would allow for more than 1000 workers to finish upgrades to Marshall and South Geelong stations, including more than eight kilometres of track duplication and the removal of the two level crossings.
The pause in train services would also make way for upgrades to train detection technology at the last of 53 public level crossings on the Warrnambool line, enabling the introduction of VLocity trains.
Premier Jacinta Allan said VLocity trains would arrive in spring.
She said stage one of the Warrnambool line upgrade brought the fifth daily train services to Melbourne.
"Stage two is currently well under way. The completion of stage two is what will deliver the brand new VLocity trains to the Warrnambool community," Ms Allan said.
