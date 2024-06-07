Icy plunge for students and teachers raising money for MND research

Students and teachers have taken an icy plunge to raise money for MND research.
For the second year Brauer College and Merri River School joined forces to hold a Big Freeze event, complete with a dunk tank and doughnuts.
Year 11 students organised the community event as part of their vocational program.
Year 11 Brauer students Lani Gibson and Lori Bickers said the event was a good chance to bring the school community together.
"We normally don't collab with other schools," Lani said.
"So it's nice to let other schools have the opportunity to do something like this."
Merri River School principal Dean Clements said seeing students collaborate was positive.
"Working together to accomplish the goal I think is really important," Mr Clements said.
"The [Brauer] kids have been so welcoming to our kids."
Brauer teacher Katie White said the event was a way to show "community spirit" while also raising money for a good cause.
She said she hoped more schools would get involved in coming years.
"We're really hoping that next year it gets even bigger and we'd love to see the other schools in the area get on involved too," Ms White said.
"It'd be really good to get... the whole Warrnambool district area working together and making it huge."
