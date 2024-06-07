Hold your horses: Treadmill idea puts a stop to man's retirement plans

Steel fabricator John Hickey was ready to retire until his tinkering led him to an invention which has taken him across the country.
Tucked away in a quiet roadside shed in Gnotuk, Mr Hickey builds treadmills for horses and installs them at top racing stables across Australia, including in Warrnambool.
A steel fabricator for more than three decades, Mr Hickey was holidaying in Malaysia and thinking of dropping the tools when he was asked by an old friend to build an equine treadmill prototype.
Now he arguably has more work than ever.
"It's been about four years," Mr Hickey said.
"About two years ago we put in the first machine and since then we put seven machines in during those next two years.
"The goal is to increase production and upscale but at this stage we're still trying to get into the market.
"So far the treadmills have been installed in Victoria, NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia."
The treadmills can be used at various angles and reach speeds of up to 45 kmh, while also offering heart rate monitoring and historic data.
With a widespread shortage of riders and unpredictable weather conditions, the popularity of the machines is likely to increase.
A lover of animals, Mr Hickey said their welfare was also top-of-mind when building the machines.
"As one trainer told me, 'horses love to run and on a treadmill they can do it without a rider - they couldn't be happier'," Mr Hickey said.
"After seeing many training sessions I totally agree."
