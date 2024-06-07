Ready, set, go: Florence to dash to victory this weekend

Florence will make a dash to victory on Sunday.
The pooch, who turns one in July, will be among dozens of sausage dogs competing in the annual Winter Weekend Dachshund Dash at Port Fairy on June 8, 2024.
Owner Brianna Greene, of Warrrnambool, said they had been doing some "light training" in the lead up.
"This is Florence's first time dashing," she said.
"I've always dreamed of having my own dachshund so it was no question to enter her in my first race when I got my own.
"Watching all the events online I knew it would be some fun and something we will participate in."
Miss Greene, who owns Warrnambool beauty salon Brianna May Collective, said she expected Florence to go well in the event, which is capped at 80 dogs.
She plans to join Florence at the start line with her mum Nicole Veljovic at the other end of the course.
"I'm hoping she'll run straight with my mum encouraging her at the finish," she said.
She said Florence would also be encouraged by her favourite toy - an emu.
The women will joined by Naomi Bentham-Robyn, the mother of Miss Greene's partner.
"(It's) a bit of fun for a girl's day out," Miss Greene said.
The Dachshund Dash will be run at the Gardens Oval in Port Fairy from 2pm.
The popular event is part of the Port Fairy Winter Weekends program.
