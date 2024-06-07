The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ready, set, go: Florence to dash to victory this weekend

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Brianna Greene with her dog Florence ahead of the Dachshund Dash in Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Brianna Greene with her dog Florence ahead of the Dachshund Dash in Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady

Florence will make a dash to victory on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.