The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's newest nightclub set to bring a taste of New York to city

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Whalers co-owner Mark McIlroy is excited about the official opening of the Ondo nightclub. Picture by Anthony Brady
The Whalers co-owner Mark McIlroy is excited about the official opening of the Ondo nightclub. Picture by Anthony Brady

Excitement is building over the official opening of Warrnambool's new nightclub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.