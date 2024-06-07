Warrnambool's newest nightclub set to bring a taste of New York to city

Excitement is building over the official opening of Warrnambool's new nightclub.
Local tradespeople have been working hard to transform the nightclub space above The Whalers.
The former Highline bar has been renamed Ondo.
Co-owner Mark McIlroy said the name paid homage to the superior sound that would echo through the new space.
"Ondo is Japanese for sound," Mr McIlroy said.
The nightclub features an indoor and outdoor stage, a dance floor, bar, customised LED lighting and VIP booths.
"This place really comes alive at night," Mr McIlroy said.
He said the plan had been to bring a club that was inspired by the ones in New York and Melbourne to Warrnambool.
In addition to revamping the space, Mr McIlroy said he wanted to invest in state-of-the-art sound equipment to host live music.
"It will be a club on Saturday nights but the other key thing is we wanted to have a space where local bands can come and play," he said.
Mr McIlroy said there were plans to host a number of well-known bands, with King Stingray locked in to play on July 21.
"We've got five VIP booths, which fit 11 to 12 people and we will offer a full bottle service," Mr McIlroy said.
He said these were a great option for celebrations including birthdays.
The nightclub will also be available for people to hire out for private functions.
Mr McIlroy thanked the local businesses which had completed the revamp.
"I'd just like to say thanks to all the tradespeople - we gave them a tight timeframe and they've done a great job," he said.
Mr McIlroy is one of the new co-owners who took over The Whalers in April.
He said the response from the community to the change of hands had been incredible.
"We've had a very positive response from the community," he said.
"It was a long process, but it was well worth it."
Ondo will open its doors for the first time at 9pm on Saturday, June 8.
