'We work for you': Husband and wife team join trusted real estate family

A husband and wife team who go the extra mile for their clients have opened a real estate business.
Garry and Cheryl Chisholm have launched Ray White Rural Chisholm Real Estate Port Fairy.
Mr Chisholm, who has more than 40 years experience in the livestock industry and more than 10 years experience in the real estate industry, said he was thrilled to join the Ray White team.
The couple's motto is "working for you" and they said the response to their new business had been positive.
"Joining with Ray White will help enhance our business and we are looking forward to working with one of the most trusted names in real estate in Australia," Mr Chisholm said.
"Trust is the most important thing for us and when we say we are working for you to our clients, we mean it.
"When I am talking to a client, I am working for them, so 100 per cent of my ability will go into marketing their property, whether it be a large or small property, house, hobby farm or acreage.
"We are always working for our client to make sure we get the best result for them.
"We believe Ray White can help us fly and we are thrilled to be partnering with the best operators in the market."
Mr Chisholm said there was strong demand for properties in the south-west.
One town that was experiencing a boom was Koroit, he said.
"Koroit is a place that is going ahead," Mr Chisholm said.
He said interest in the town had increased in the past four to five years due to the new IGA supermarket and investment in the main street.
Mr Chisholm also has rural listings and said there was high demand for land in the Corangamite Shire.
"I've got a bloke looking for about 1000 acres and he wants to milk 500 to 600 cows," he said.
Mr Chisholm said interest in rural land in the area was high due to the district's annual rainfall.
Ray White Rural managing director Stephen Nell said he was thrilled to have the Chisholms join the team.
"We are thrilled to have Garry and Cheryl open Ray White Rural Chisholm Real Estate Port Fairy with us," he said.
"They are respected names in Australia's agricultural industry and with their local knowledge and experience - coupled with Ray White's backing - I have no doubt they will grow their business into a leading force in south-west Victoria."
