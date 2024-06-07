Teen volleyballers ready to step up to men's division at country champs

Two up-and-coming South West Pirates volleyballers are eager for their first taste of open-level action at the Victorian country championships.
Teenage pair Lucas Byron (division two men) and Flynn Riches (division three men) will represent the Warrnambool-based club at this year's tournament in the La Trobe Valley from June 8 to 10.
Alongside the men's division two and three outfits, the Pirates are entering women's division one and three sides.
Byron, an outside hitter, admitted he was "pretty excited" but "a bit nervous" about stepping up into the men's side.
The 16-year-old has previously played for junior country championship teams.
"I enjoyed them a lot," he told The Standard of his prior experience.
"We didn't do that good in them, there are a lot of good teams but I enjoyed playing against them."
Byron believes his team "has a good chance to make it to the finals".
Riches, 15, is equally excited for the championships after playing in the under 17 boys' side in Horsham last year.
"That was really good," he said.
"It was a good experience, good learning."
Riches, an opposite hitter, is unsure how his side will fare but would love for it to be successful and come away with a medal.
"It would mean the world, it would be great," he said.
The Pirates will be hoping to retain the chairman's trophy, for the best club performance across the tournament, which they won at last year's edition in Horsham.
The women's division three side won gold in Horsham while the division one women and division two men clinched silver.
