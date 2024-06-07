Tourism gong would be icing on the cake for town celebrating its birthday

Winning a top tourism award would be the perfect birthday gift for a south-west town preparing to celebrate its 150th year.
An excited chatter is running through Timboon as planning gets underway for its milestone anniversary.
A back-to-back weekend of a period-themed ball, TRACKS Music Festival, Park Run and history display are all ideas proposed to mark the event in March next year.
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin said it would be a weekend to remember.
"It'll be great for community members to see the history of Timboon because we've got lots of history buffs working to put a great presentation together for us," she said.
"It'll be fantastic to see Timboon really come alive and celebrate."
She said the icing on the cake would be winning gold in the Top Tiny Tourism Town awards.
Timboon has been named as one of five finalists, with voting open until June 24.
"We've got two silvers, hopefully third time lucky and we come home with the gold," Cr Makin said.
"Timboon's my hometown, yes it is, I love the rest of Corangamite but Timboon's just this little gem with so much to offer and so much more potential to come along.
"I call Timboon the hub of inland Great Ocean Road. It's a place where you can base yourself and go off and do day trips from.
"We've got the trail from Camperdown to Timboon, this is the junction area, then we've got the trail which runs from Timboon to Port Campbell now.
"We've also got the Twelve Apostles Artisans Trail based out of here too, everybody loves it because it's an ideal little town.
"It grows and grows every year, we've got all the services you require including a school, hospital, ambulance - it's just a fantastic place to come and stay."
She said that was helping to prompt visitors to stay permanently.
"People are moving here from everywhere," Cr Makin said.
"I had a lady I met the other day moving from Gisborne, I asked her why and she said it's beautiful, it's got the country lifestyle with all the services she required.
"So she's building a house just on the edge of town."
