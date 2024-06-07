Butter knife penetrates roof of mouth during alleged unprovoked stabbing

A butter knife became embedded in a man's face after penetrating his cheek and the roof of his mouth in an alleged unprovoked attack at a south-west pub.
The 48-year-old Western Australian man had stopped in for dinner at Mortlake's Mac's Hotel during a motorcycle tour with friends, and left in an air ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
The alleged attacker, Christian O'Brien, 35, from Bannockburn, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 7, 2024, where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
Mr O'Brien is facing charges of intentionally causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life and associated offences of violence.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the alleged victim attended Mac's Hotel with three friends at 6.15pm on May 7, 2024.
He said the group had a brief conversation about their trip with Mr O'Brien and another man, and there was "no animosity".
But within five minutes Mr O'Brien had grabbed a butter knife and stabbed the alleged victim to the face, the court heard.
The detective said witnesses first thought the complainant had been punched but soon noticed the knife "poking out of his face".
He said no words were exchanged and Mr O'Brien then ran out the door.
The accused man walked east on Dunlop Street towards the caravan park he was staying at.
He allegedly told his friend he didn't like the look of the victim who had "pissed me off".
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the victim was airlifted to hospital with the butter knife still embedded in his face.
He said the knife penetrated the man's cheek and the roof of his mouth.
The victim underwent surgery about 8am the following day.
The knife was removed and he had three stitches on the outside of his face and four on the upper roof of his mouth.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the victim was released and continued on the motorcycle tour before returning to Western Australia.
"During that trip he was unaware blood was leaking from his sinus into his stomach," he said.
"His hemoglobin levels dropped to half of what they should be and he was treated at (a Western Australian hospital)."
The victim underwent blood transfusions and has since recovered.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said despite stable accommodation and a $5000 bail surety on offer, he had "little hesitation" in finding the accused man posed a serious risk to the safety of the public.
He said the allegations were extremely serious with a "completely unprovoked and extremely violent offence involving a stabbing to the face of a complete stranger".
"That offence is alleged to have occurred within a history of violence where (Mr O'Brien) has been found guilty of offences against women, strangers and associates, including the use of knives," Mr Lethbridge said.
The court heard the accused man was already serving a community correction order for violent offences and had previously been convicted of bashing a taxi driver in an unprovoked assault.
The man was refused bail and remanded in custody until a later date.
