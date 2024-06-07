The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Butter knife penetrates roof of mouth during alleged unprovoked stabbing

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 7 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Western Australian man was allegedly stabbed to the face with a butter knife at Mortlake's Mac's Hotel. Pictures file
A Western Australian man was allegedly stabbed to the face with a butter knife at Mortlake's Mac's Hotel. Pictures file

A butter knife became embedded in a man's face after penetrating his cheek and the roof of his mouth in an alleged unprovoked attack at a south-west pub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.