Funding still an issue as former businessman's sex assault trial looms

It is still unclear whether Warrambool's Rodney Ryan will be legally represented when he stands trial in September over sexual assault allegations.
The former businessman faced a virtual hearing in Melbourne County Court on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Mr Ryan, 55, was charged in May 2022 with assault, kidnapping, sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual penetration of someone aged under 18.
The charges are historic and relate to a then 15-year-old girl.
Then in June that year police charged the man with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice and intimidating a witness.
Further charges were then filed in August which allegedly involved three additional complainants dating back to 2015.
On Thursday the court heard family court proceedings were still on foot and an adjournment was granted until July 8.
Mr Ryan has been experiencing funding issues with a lawyer previously telling a court the man was unable to access any of his assets.
If the accused man is not represented by a lawyer he cannot legally cross-examine his four alleged victims or other protected witnesses, which include family members.
Prosecutor Ingrid Barry said a trial date was set for the end of September.
"Depending on the next update and whether (Mr Ryan) is able to engage a lawyer at that point, or will remain self-represented, I would be flagging a discussion or application for him to at least be represented for cross-examination of complainants at the current trial date," she said.
Mr Ryan will face court again next month.
