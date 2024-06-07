Police plead for driver patience a year after four died in crash

All available police officers will saturate south-west roads during the King's Birthday long weekend, particularly targeting speeding and other risky driver behaviours.
The blitz comes just a year after a single-vehicle crash with a tree at Bochara, west of Hamilton, which led to the death of four young people early on the morning of Saturday, May 27.
Police say extreme speed was a factor in the crash along Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road when the driver lost control and smashed into a tree.
Two females and two males died at the scene and a fifth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered severe upper body injuries.
A Snapchat video reportedly from inside the vehicle before the crash indicated the car was travelling at 130kmh.
There were 17 people killed on south-west roads last year. One has died so far this year.
South-west road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant James van Engelen said all available police officers would be focusing on road safety during the long weekend.
He said the blitz would target the five main causes of road trauma - fatigue, speeding, impaired driving, seatbelts and distraction.
"Plan your trip, be patient and aware that there is a good chance you will be alcohol and/or drug tested," he said.
"Wear a seat belt and avoid distraction, not only your mobile phone but any other electronic device.
"It's now winter and drivers can expect wet and cold weather.
"Check your tyres, drive to the conditions, and if that means slowing down, then please reduce your speed.
"Give yourself every chance to get to your destination safely."
Victoria Police collision data has revealed the afternoon as a danger period for motorists during winter.
New analysis shows more than 40 per cent of collisions resulting in injury between June and August occurred between midday and 6pm.
Police are urging drivers to take extra care, with reduced daylight and wintry conditions affecting visibility on the roads.
The warning comes as police launch Operation Regal, a statewide road policing effort over the King's Birthday long weekend aimed at reducing road trauma.
Victoria Police intelligence - covering the last five years - shows on average 43 per cent of winter collisions occurred in the afternoon between noon and 6pm.
Statewide Friday between 12pm and 6pm was identified as the most dangerous time during winter overall, with around 1200 injury collisions and 21 fatal collisions recorded during the five-year period.
Injury collisions on regional roads most commonly occurred on Saturday between noon and 6pm during the winter months.
With Victoria's snow season set to launch this weekend, police will be highly visible and enforcing on major arterials and roads leading to alpine areas.
Those heading to the snow are being urged to monitor conditions prior to travelling and ensure they're carrying and using appropriate wheel chains as legally required.
With several events and festivals scheduled across the weekend, police are also reminding motorists to avoid driving while impaired, with widespread drug and alcohol testing to be conducted.
Operation Regal starts at 12.01am Friday and ends at 11.59pm on Monday.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said the winter data was very clear.
"We know it's a time of day when there's a lot of traffic on the roads but in the colder months it's also darker earlier and motorists have to contend with wet weather," he said.
"That means it's harder to see, takes more time to stop when the road surface is slippery and there's less room for error.
"This analysis should serve as a reminder to all motorists heading into this long weekend to take extra care, particularly if the weather is challenging and you have to factor in poor visibility or conditions like rain, ice or snow.
"Stay safe and avoid being in a collision by slowing down, remaining a safe braking distance from the vehicle in front and using headlights to see and be seen.
"As always, police will be highly visible and enforcing the law across the King's Birthday long weekend.
"If you're caught doing the wrong thing and put other road users at risk, you will be penalised."
