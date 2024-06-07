Teen midcourter part of next generation driving club up the ladder

Indi Cameron is one of the faces of a youthful Camperdown open-grade netball side on the rise and taking it to the best in the Hampden league.
The 16-year-old midcourter has already cemented her spot in the Magpies' top side featuring in all eight rounds after making sporadic appearances the past two seasons.
She has also played every game for the club's 17 and under team.
Cameron, who has been with the Magpies her whole career, enjoys the challenge of playing in open grade under coach Emily Stephens.
"It's good to play against the better, stronger players," she told The Standard.
"I played a few games a couple of years ago in the opens so I was expecting the physicality (when I returned)."
The Magpies notched just three wins in 2023 largely due to their inexperience and lack of size, with majority of their players teenagers, some as young as 13.
The group, with another year under its belt and the additions of experienced recruits such as Lily Eldridge, Matilda Pollard and Leah Perkins has taken major strides forward in 2024.
The Magpies already have four wins for the season and sit sixth, just one win outside the top five and are riding a three-match winning streak ahead of its game against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, June 8.
They suffered a mere five-goal loss to second-placed Cobden in round five but the highlight of the campaign so far is undoubtedly their 46-44 upset of reigning premier South Warrnambool in round seven.
The loss was the Roosters' first since round 17, 2023, their only defeat last year.
"Three-quarter-time when we were like 11 up, nobody could believe that we were actually up," Cameron said.
"People were taking photos of the scoreboard at halftime (when scores were level), thinking that it wouldn't stay that way."
Cameron confirmed the win was good for the young side's confidence and gave the players' belief they could beat other teams.
The teenager has benefited from playing alongside Eldridge and under Stephens.
"Lily Eldridge is a good leader on the court and really encourages everyone," she said.
"She (Stephens) is a very good coach and given me the opportunity to go up every week as well, it's been good."
Cameron is bullish about the remainder of the season and would love to see her side play finals.
"I reckon we can nearly get fifth or try and get close to playing finals," she said.
"We'll just try our best to win more games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.