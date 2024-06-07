Footy HQ: Trio of former AFL players headline footy inclusions

It's sports reporter Matt Hughes here as we look towards the weekend's football action across the south-west.
All eyes will be on round nine of the Hampden league with the Warrnambool and District league having a competition-wide bye.
There are some huge inclusions across the league, headlined by several former AFL players.
Former Carlton and Melbourne goal sneak Jeff Garlett will make his debut for Portland while North Warrnambool Eagles playing-coach Nathan Vardy, a premiership player with West Coast, is out of concussion protocols and ready to return after missing the past two games.
Terang Mortlake mentor and 124-game AFL midfielder/forward Lewy Taylor, will also make his much-anticipated return from a long-term groin injury for the Bloods' clash with Cobden.
This week The Standard asked readers if the HFNL should consolidate its football matches onto one day? You can vote in our poll here.
Our poll from last week has shown readers are heavily in favour (almost 80 per cent) of trainers receiving a medal on grand final day if their team wins. You can still vote here.
Until next week, may the best team win.
