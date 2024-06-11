The Standard
'Important they get a new home': $100,000 towards plan to save city's past

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 11 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 4:46pm
Janet Macdonald, Cr Vicki Jellie, David Turland and Glenys Phillpot at the cramped storage facility at Heritage Works. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A new home to preserve Warrnambool's historic records and artefacts is on the city council's agenda with $100,000 set aside to investigate options.

