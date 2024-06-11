'Important they get a new home': $100,000 towards plan to save city's past

A new home to preserve Warrnambool's historic records and artefacts is on the city council's agenda with $100,000 set aside to investigate options.
The funding allocation in the newly adopted council budget came after the Heritage Works facility in Gilles Street was deemed "not fit for purpose".
Councillor Vicki Jellie said the $100,000 would look at planning for a new home - whether it's a new build or moving to an existing building.
"It lets us plan for the future because we need to look after our city's history," Cr Jellie said.
"The building at the moment is not fit for purpose.
"This is a keeper of all the history of Warrnambool, and all the very important artefacts and information. We need to look after it and city council needs to be involved in this.
"It's very important."
Cr Jellie - who has thrown her support behind the project - said volunteers from Warrnambool and District Historical Society and the Warrnambool Family History Group work together to painstakingly gather, catalogue and preserve items of local historical significance.
"It's important they get a new home at some stage," she said.
"There has been some money put aside but is it for a new build? Or is it for another fit-for-purpose property that could be purchased in the city to house this for generations to come?"
Both the historical society and family history group come under the umbrella of Heritage Works, and its chair Glenys Phillpot said there were "compliance issues" with the site which includes a portable building which had been relocated to the site from Deakin University about a decade ago.
"The council has pointed those out to us and we're left in this, to some degree, in limbo - not quite knowing where we're going in the future," she said.
A council spokesman said Heritage Works - which also includes the historic house on the site - required a secure premises that was fit for purpose.
"Council is supporting Heritage Works to find alternative premises or resolve issues which would allow the group to remain at the current site on a more permanent basis," he said.
"The allocation of $100,000 in this year's budget will support this initial planning and investigative work."
Mrs Phillpot said the heritage groups conducted all kinds of research from the site with inquiries coming from all over the world.
She said on some days there are up to 25 people working out of the location.
"Where we are now is getting squeezed. The idea of the project is to establish a city archive," Mrs Phillpot said.
"In years past, heritage groups tended to be little folk museums. We've all moved past that now.
"We need additional storage. We need archival storage.
"There's an expectation now by museum groups that all places that hold records must have them in appropriate archival storage. That's not only the box that it sits in but the climate control as well."
Mrs Phillpot said that what was needed was a centre for people to be able to come and research the past.
"I'm a great believer in the past actually informing the future. The past is important to us all, and so we want this repository for records, photographs and some items of interest that relate to Warrnambool's past.
"A city archive is where we are heading.
"We're hoping the council will either rebuild what we have there or potentially find another premises within the city that we could move into and work from there."
The hope was that in the new facility, some of Warrnambool's historic artefacts could go on display. But the facility would not operate as a museum.
"There are so many interesting things we have in our collection," she said.
Among them is the city's pioneer board. "That's an incredible artefact that belongs to the whole community and to some degree is a hidden treasure," Mrs Phillpot said.
