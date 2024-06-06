South-west tuna attracting fishers and fishery officers over long weekend

Fisheries officers will oversee the activities of recreational fishers in the south-west over what's expected to be a huge long weekend with southern bluefin tuna providing a drawcard.
Victorian Fisheries Authority chief executive officer Travis Dowling said good fishing meant that many local and visiting fishers were excited about the prospect of a long weekend fishing trip.
"It's been great to see and hear reports of plenty of anglers catching tuna along our coast and the long weekend is the perfect time to get offshore and take up the challenge to catch one of these beautiful fish," he said.
"Tuna provide a great challenge for even fishing die-hards with some big 'barrels' weighing in at well in excess of 100 kilograms. They're also wonderful to eat in a variety of ways and truly prized as a Victorian seafood delicacy.
"We're lucky to have world-class game fishing stretching from Portland in the south-west to Melbourne's doorstep out past port Phillip Heads."
Mr Dowling said Fisheries Officers based at Warrnambool, Apollo Bay and Portland would be out across the long weekend.
"Our officers will be making sure rec fishers and charter boat clients comply with the daily bag limit of two tuna per person, the statewide possession limit of up to 160kg at any one time and providing tips on how to best take care of tuna headed for the dinner table," Mr Dowling said.
"This extends to boating safety as well - when you're heading offshore it's really important to have the right safety gear and to check everything before you head to the boat ramp.
"And if you're jumping in to dive for rock lobster, keep in mind between now and the season closure on September 15 you can only take males to allow our breeding females to rest."
For freshwater fishers, Murray spiny crayfish season is open north of the Great Dividing Range and the long weekend is the last chance to catch trout in many rivers and streams.
The annual trout closed season in most rivers and streams begins on Tuesday, June 11, and runs through Friday, September 6, with wild trout spawning while rivers, creeks and streams are flowing.
Lakes throughout the state, like Purrumbete, Eildon Pondage and Blue Rock Dam, remain open for trout fishing year-round.
To stay up to date with bag and size limits, closed season dates and other regulations visit www.vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide.
