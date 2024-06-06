Honour for school leading the way in sustainability

One of the biggest stages of all was the scene for an achievement to remember for a south-west school.
St Patrick's Primary School in Port Fairy has won the Community Leadership School of the Year award.
This honour was this week bestowed on the school at the Sustainability Victoria ResourceSmart Schools Awards ceremony at the MCG.
The school was represented at the ceremony by its student sustainability leaders Ben Mirtchin and Kolo Sakate, and sustainability teacher Benson Steere.
The school's deputy principal Tristan Fay said students and staff were active in the community in learning about sustainability practices.
These activities have included helping to tackle one of the biggest environmental challenges facing Port Fairy, beach erosion.
On this front, students have been participating in the Port Fairy Coastal Group's Beach Monitoring program for the past seven years,
Visiting local farms to learn about spray-free growing methods and making bags from recycled products are also ways the school has embraced sustainability practices.
The school has also gone beyond its own community, working with the Bandari Project, which supports underprivileged children and women in Tanzania.
