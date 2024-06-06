'Light towers aren't far away': Brierly project on a roll as turf goes in

Turf is being rolled out at Brierly Recreation Reserve as stage one of the redevelopment nears completion.
About 19,500-square-metres of turf will be laid over the coming fortnight on the multi-use playing surface that will host cricket in summer and be used as two soccer pitches in winter.
Santa Ana Couch - the same grass as Reid Oval - is being laid at Brierly.
The footings for the light towers have been completed, with the towers to be assembled and installed in mid-June.
A fence to help prevent balls from straying onto Aberline Road is almost complete, and the eastern coaches' boxes have been installed.
This follows the installation of the sub-surface irrigation and drainage system which was completed in May.
Mayor Ben Blain said stage one of the project was nearing the home straight.
"The grass is going in, the light towers aren't far away, and the irrigation and drainage is finished," Cr Blain said.
"Separating the electrical contract from the main tender has saved ratepayers money, and the project will still be finished on time by the end of June.
"Then from the end of June, while the ground might look ready, it's important that we give the turf enough time to establish itself, so the fencing will remain up for the time being.
"But come cricket season, I'm really looking forward to seeing the ground in action with the merged Brierly Christ Church and Wesley Yambuk cricket clubs, and then it will be just as exciting to see Warrnambool Rangers move to their new home in the winter sports season."
The project was made possible through a $1 million Victorian Government grant.
With Stage One of the redevelopment nearly finished, the council is now ramping up planning for stage two.
"The next step at Brierly is the community centre, which will have a sports pavilion with female-friendly and accessible change rooms for players and umpires, storage and a shared social space for the tenant clubs as well as a community hall with a kitchen and meeting rooms," Cr Blain said.
"Beyond that it really is a blank canvas, and we'll be guided by the community as to what they'd like to see.
"There's a survey where people can share their thoughts, and we are also holding pop-up sessions where people can chat face-to-face.
"These are at Northpoint Shopping Centre on Wednesday, June 12 from 2pm to 6pm and then at Gateway Plaza on Thursday, June 13 from 9am to 1pm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.