The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Light towers aren't far away': Brierly project on a roll as turf goes in

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 7 2024 - 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turf is being installed at Brierly Recreation Reserve as the project nears completion. Pictures supplied
Turf is being installed at Brierly Recreation Reserve as the project nears completion. Pictures supplied

Turf is being rolled out at Brierly Recreation Reserve as stage one of the redevelopment nears completion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.