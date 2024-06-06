'We're fed up': Donated plants taken from Koroit community space garden

Donated plants have been taken from the Koroit Railway Station garden just two weeks after they were planted.
The shrubbery, which was planted by volunteers from the Rail Trail committee around the community barbecue area at the station, was taken between Tuesday, May 29 and Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Rail Trail committee member Jenny Dwyer estimated 50 per cent of the plants were taken.
"It's just disappointing that there are people that do this," Ms Dwyer said.
"It's plain and simple theft and we're fed up with it basically."
Ms Dwyer said this was not the first incident of plants going missing from the area.
She said over the ten years the committee had been looking after the area thefts had been "ongoing."
Dave Handscombe was one of the volunteers that helped tend the garden.
"It's just hard to believe that anyone would come and steal from the community," he said.
Mr Handscombe said he would like to regrow the garden but the cost and the likelihood of plants being stolen was making it difficult.
He said there was a possibility of letting the remaining plants grow until they can be divided to revegetate, but that process could take years.
This is not the first instance of vandalism along the bike track, The Fettler's Shed near the Port Fairy entrance to the trail had been targeted.
In the meantime the Rail Trail committee is asking those nearby to be vigilant for any suspicious behaviour.
