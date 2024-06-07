The Standard
'It's so The Castle': Farmer crashes wind farm press conference

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 7 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 11:56am
Darlington farmer John Morrison questioned Premier Jacinta Allan about wind farms during her press conference. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Darlington farmer John Morrison questioned Premier Jacinta Allan about wind farms during her press conference. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Darlington farmer who managed to crash the Victorian Premier's wind farm press conference at Mortlake says turbines are dividing communities.

Katrina Lovell

