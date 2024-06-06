'Big winter blitz': Premier promises VLocity trains will arrive in spring

The arrival of Warrnambool's VLocity trains are on a spring deadline with Premier Jacinta Allan promising new carriages will roll out when the winter blitz of track work is completed.
Ms Allan made the comments during a visit to Warrnambool's hospital on Thursday, June 6, 2024 where she faced a number of questions about hospital upgrades, mergers, roads and trains.
As the former transport minister, Ms Allan said it was exciting to be part of the dramatic improvements to train services to Warrnambool.
She said stage one of the Warrnambool line upgrade brought the fourth and fifth train services to Melbourne.
"Stage two is currently well under way. The completion of stage two is what will deliver the brand new VLocity trains to the Warrnambool community," Ms Allan said.
She said "significant" track upgrades were needed as well as ensuring the level crossings had the technology and infrastructure installed that was compatible with the new VLocity trains.
There were 53 level crossings that needed to be upgraded along the line to be compatible but so far just 17 had been completed.
"What is about to be undertaken is a big winter blitz," Ms Allan said.
While the remaining crossings were upgraded over winter, Ms Allan said there would be some disruptions to train services while the line was closed.
"My advice is that winter blitz would be completed in around August/September this year," she said.
"That's when we can expected to see after that the VLocitys running into Warrnambool for the very first time."
Ms Allan, who travelled by car from Mortlake to Warrnambool on Thursday, didn't comment on the state of the region's roads when asked.
But she said she understood the need to continue to maintain and upgrade the regional road network.
She said the government had a 10-year $6.6 billion program of constantly upgrading and maintaining regional roads.
Ms Allan said the "enormous" damage from flooding events across the state that required urgent work had been particularly challenging.
