Hampden round nine teams: Rebels ruck's debut, coach's long-awaited return

A rising ruck/forward with a bright future will make his senior debut for Portland when it hosts ladder-leader South Warrnambool in round nine of the Hampden league on Saturday, June 8.
Bottom-age Greater Western Victoria Rebel Chad Finck will play his first game for the Tigers' top side courtesy of the Coates Talent League bye.
Finck comes into the team alongside midfielder Tom Sharp (illness) and former AFL star Jeff Garlett, also making his debut.
Brett Uebergang is an out for the side along with Kane Johnson (shoulder), who has been ruled out for the season.
Finck has played all five Rebels games since debuting in round six and has kicked three goals.
"We thought it was probably a really nice progression to get him into the seniors now," Tigers coach Lochie Huppatz said of the youngster's inclusion.
"He's played some really good footy for the Rebels, he's pretty much been their number-one ruck and also played as a key forward throughout the games as well.
"Now to then come and get a chance at senior footy against some senior bodies, I think it's a really exciting time for him. I know he's super excited and it's also a really exciting moment for the club."
Huppatz said the teenager was eager to always get the "best out of himself and his football" and was always seeking feedback on how he could improve.
"It reminds me a lot of myself back in the day as well, how eager you are for feedback and I think it's a really healthy trait to have..." he said.
Former Carlton and Melbourne AFL forward Garlett plays his first match for the club after committing to a one-game appearance at this stage.
Huppatz said the side was thrilled to be lining up with the 34-year-old, who kicked over 300 goals at the top level.
"We don't expect Jeff to come in and know exactly how we're going to want to play but he just builds a little bit more excitement in the young group to get to play with an ex-AFL player, a really successful AFL player."
The undefeated Roosters have made a handful of changes, with Dan Nicholson, co-captain Harry Lee, Noah Kol, Paddy Anderson and Jed Henderson missing from the side that defeated Port Fairy in round eight.
Ben Rantall, Trent Williamson, Carlton VFL-listed midfielder Archie Stevens, Nick Thompson and Sam Thompson are the inclusions.
Terang Mortlake has a raft of inclusions for its battle against Cobden, headlined by the return of playing-coach Lewy Taylor from a long-term groin complaint.
The former Brisbane and Sydney AFL player will feature for the first time since round 12 last year.
Ryan O'Connor, Xavier Moloney, Jacob Moloney (hamstring) and Matt Arundell, fresh from a best-on-ground performance in the reserves, will all come into the Bloods' side.
Taylor was thrilled to have so many players back and was looking forward to his own return.
"It will be good," Taylor said of his return.
"Obviously it's a big game, it's good to get a few guys back in as well."
Josh Slater, Jarrod Hay (injury), Zeke Reeves, Max Lower (away) and Xavier Vickers (away) come out of the Bloods' side.
North Warrnambool Eagles will receive a big boost for its match-up against Camperdown, with playing-coach Nathan Vardy to return after exiting AFL Victoria concussion protocols.
The star ruck-forward sustained the injury against Koroit in round six when laying a tackle.
Former AFL midfielder Michael Barlow (unavailable) comes out of the team, alongside talented youngster Harvey Gorman, who suffered an injury while playing school football.
Teenage goal-kicking pair Charlie McKinnon (Rebels) and Xavier Harris (illness) are the other inclusions.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said Angus Gordon (hip knock) and Archie McBean (unavailable) would take on the Eagles.
Shane Morgan and Wilba Cheeseman come out of the round eight side.
Warrnambool will welcome back two of its Rebels-listed players for its clash with Hamilton Kangaroos.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe confirmed Reggie Mast and Sam Niklaus would play in the Reid Oval fixture.
For the Kangaroos, Ryan Sigley returns while Jack Donehue makes way.
Koroit will have four key inclusions when it takes on Port Fairy at Gardens Oval.
Saints coach Chris McLaren confirmed Jayden Whitehead (hamstring), Tyler Stephens (ankle) and Paddy O'Sullivan (hip) would return, alongside teen wingman Jett Grayland (Rebels).
* As supplied by the clubs
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors v Koroit Saints Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: J.Rowan, T.Macilwain, I.Martin
HB: L.Gunning, J.Moloney, J.Bartlett
C: C.McDonald, L.King, D.Gunning
HF: R.Mohan, S.Lucardie, O.Myers
F: M.Ryan, K.Fleming, M.Sully
R: X.Kenna, Z.McKenna, O.Pollock
Int: M.Clancey
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: J.Whitehead, A.Campbell, P.O'Sullivan
HB: T.Baulch, M.Petersen, T.Stephens
C: C.Nagorcka, L.Hoy
HF: M.Bradley, D.Mooney, J.Block
F: W.Couch, C.Byrne, J.Grayland
R: J.Mcinerney, J.Neave, J.McCosh
Int: L.Nagle, D.Shircore, D.O'Keefe, T.Byrne
Emg: J.Coghlan west, T.Hines, N.Whiting, H.Noonan
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors v Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: T.Anderson, C.Koroneos, J.Hutt
HB: J.Fowler, S.Thow, S.Lucas
C: M.Kemp, J.Williamson, Z.Green
HF: J.Hickey, B.Berry, A.Armstrong
F: T.Spokes, K.Baker, M.Koroneos
R: B.Mahoney, P.Pekin, T.Auckland
Int: D.Watson, B.McGlade, H.Herschell, H.Robertson
Emg: S.Darcy, O.Darcy
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: R.O'Connor, D.Jones, H.Roberts
HB: J.Arundell, G.Bourke, A.Moloney
C: J.Hay, F.Beasley, K.Johnstone
HF: X.Vickers, R.Tanner, B.Reid
F: N.Roberts, X.Moloney, S.Mclean
R: S.Carlin, D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins
Int: D.Hutchins, R.Buck, Z.Reeves, I.Kenna
Warrnambool Blues Seniors v Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: J.Chittick, A.McCarthy, N.Hooker
HB: T.Wason, F.Timms, S.Cowling
C: T.Ludeman, R.Warfe, A.Steere
HF: H.Ryan, L.Cody, R.Mast
F: B.Cunnington, J.Bell, F.Radley
R: J.Turland, D.Weymouth, J.Walters
Int: L.Worden, S.Niklaus, J.Turland, S.Lampton
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: H.McGinley, R.Sigley, B.Hicks
HB: C.Pither, T.Morris, J.Jennings
C: J.Murray, E.Knight, L.Barnes
HF: V.Huf, H.Cook, C.Whyte
F: D.White, H.Douglas, B.Baker
R: J.Whyte, W.Povey, J.English
Int: T.Hawthorne, H.Turnham, K.Rhook, N.Herrmann
Emg: C.Field
Portland Tigers Seniors v South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: L.Evans, O.Barbary, C.Piergrosse
HB: T.Oakley, P.Procter, D.Campbell
C: N.Nicholls, K.Nicholls, T.Sharp
HF: G.Kissane, W.Hunter, L.Goldby
F: C.finck, J.Wilson
R: B.Malcolm, L.Huppatz, T.Jennings
Int: M.England, B.Schwarz, B.Field, H.Reynolds
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: C.Gallichan, L.Mullen, S.Thompson
HB: S.Rhodes, I.Thomas, T.Williamson
C: J.Hawkins, M.McCluggage, W.Owen
HF: N.Thompson, J.Dye, S.Kelly
F: B.Osborne, S.Beks, M.Irving
R: A.Stevens, J.Saunders, R.Thomas
Int: B.Rantall, J.Folkes, S.Lenehan, J.Rantall
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors v Camperdown Seniors
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: J.Johnstone, R.Scoble, J.Lewis
HB: A.Noske, L.Wines, B.Jenkinson
C: D.Bermingham, A.Jennings, J.Grundy
HF: F.Jones, A.Wines, C.McKinnon
F: D.Parish, W.Brennan, C.Grundy
R: J.Bermingham, H.Cobb, N.Vardy
Int: X.Harris, T.James, S.McKinnon, T.Keast
Camperdown Seniors
B: L.O'Neil, J.Place, S.Bradshaw
HB: C.Lucas, J.O'Neil, A.McBean
C: C.Spence, J.Dundon, M.Field
HF: H.Sumner, A.Gordon, R.Arnold
F: T.Baker, S.Gordon, I.McVilly
R: E.Guthrie, W.Rowbottom, Z.Sinnott
Int: J.Brooks, N.Jones, D.Absalom, H.Sinnott
Emg: W.Cheeseman, P.Baker
