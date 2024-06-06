'Not ruled out': your morning news

It's Friday!
The wait of more than 2500 days ended yesterday. Yep, that's right, Jacinta Allan became the first premier to visit Warrnambool on official business since July 2017. Ms Allan ventured to Mortlake where she made an announcement about the completion of a new wind farm before bouncing down the dilapidated Hopkins Highway into Warrnambool. Ms Allan made an announcement at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital. The most newsworthy part of her flying visit was her take on whether she would rule out South West Healthcare being forced to merge with Geelong's Barwon Health. You can read what she had to say, below.
Who would have thought Cobden's biggest export - Western Star butter - would be sold off by dairy giant Fonterra? Its Oceania managing director Rene Dedoncker was in Warrnambool yesterday where he attempted to downplay fears about Fonterra's move to sell off its major Australian brands.
In sport, the local cricket landscape continues to change. Or does it? Pomborneit, a powerhouse in South West Cricket has applied to switch leagues and move into the Colac association. After its long-time rivals Mortlake, Terang and Noorat left and joined Warrnambool, Pomborneit sees its future east. But South West clubs have blocked the move, forcing Pomborneit to appeal the decision.
