'Not ruled out': your morning news

The wait of more than 2500 days ended yesterday. Yep, that's right, Jacinta Allan became the first premier to visit Warrnambool on official business since July 2017. Ms Allan ventured to Mortlake where she made an announcement about the completion of a new wind farm before bouncing down the dilapidated Hopkins Highway into Warrnambool. Ms Allan made an announcement at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital. The most newsworthy part of her flying visit was her take on whether she would rule out South West Healthcare being forced to merge with Geelong's Barwon Health. You can read what she had to say, below.

