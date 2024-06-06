House raided as part of investigation into armed home invasion, assault

Police have raided a Warrnambool home as part of an investigation into a violent home invasion in Merrivale last month.
Two men armed with guns forced their way into a Landmann Street address about 5.45am on Friday, May 10.
They physically assaulted the woman and then fled the scene with stolen cash. Police canvassed residents in Landmann Street in the days after the incident but no arrests were made.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said officers raided a Warrnambool address on the morning of Thursday, June 6.
"(Police) arrested a 39-year-old Warrnambool man in respect to the aggravated home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery and assault of a 55-year-old woman," he said.
"The man was subsequently interviewed at the Warrnambool police station and was released without charge, pending further inquiries.
"This investigation continues to be ongoing."
The detective urged anyone with information about the "serious crime" to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously if you wish, on 1800 333 000 or online report via website www.crimestoppers.com.au.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman last month said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
"It is believed two unknown offenders forced entry to a property on Landmann Street about 5.45am," she said.
"Police have been told the offenders were both holding a firearm.
"It is believed they demanded cash from the victim before assaulting her and fleeing the property."
