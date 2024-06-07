Chart-topping comeback: Star goal-kicker's dominant return to home club

Undefeated and leading the goal-kicking charts, Josh Rentsch's return to his boyhood club couldn't have been scripted better.
The 20-year-old, who spent the past two seasons with SANFL club Sturt, has booted 40 goals from six outings for Penshurst which sits first on the Mininera and District league ladder after seven rounds.
Like any good teammate, the modest key forward was quick to downplay his blistering individual start and gave credit to his teammates.
"I guess that's the icing on the cake really," he told The Standard.
"You can't kick that many goals without having a superstar team around you. I've had some excellent service.
"I guess if they're kicking it to me in the way that they are, I better finish my goals."
Rentsch, also an assistant coach at the club, has formed a successful partnership with fellow recruit Ian Milera.
The Adelaide-raised Milera, a former SANFL player with Glenelg, has kicked 36 goals and proved the perfect foil for the 197-centimetre footballer.
"He (Milera) has been a great addition," Rentsch said.
"He's got a massive skill-set, he can do a lot with the footy and a lot with his body so it's a pleasure having him up there."
Rentsch, living in Tabor just outside Penshurst, is happy being back in the south-west again and playing football with a raft of "familiar faces".
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel, who clinched the 2021 Morrish Medal as the Coates Talent League's best and fairest, said the Bombers had welcomed him back with open arms.
That's not surprising given his skill and impressive demeanour but also the amount of family relations he has at the club.
"It's a benefit playing with a lot of family members, there's a few other Rentschs on the team," he said with a laugh.
"It's all familiar faces and they've welcomed me back like I hadn't even left."
Outside of football, Rentsch relishes working part time as a lay leader at his Hamilton Lutheran Church congregation.
He also enjoys working on his family's Penshurst wool and cropping farm which is benefiting his football, if you believe his father James.
"Dad always encourages (that) picking up rocks is the best thing for ground balls," he said.
Though still early in the season, the Bombers are tracking nicely towards a first senior flag since 2012.
Rentsch would love to join his dad as a premiership player at the Bombers but isn't looking too far ahead.
He praised the influence of Bombers mentor Jayden Watson on the side's success.
"He's done a fantastic job conditioning the players and putting forward our systems and our game plan," he said.
"It's quite a delight to see it come to fruition."
