'Parking critical': Premier aware of issue as hospital revamps designs

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan hasn't ruled out amalgamations of south-west health services during a visit to Warrnambool hospital which is in limbo over car parking in its redevelopment.
Ms Allan became the first premier to visit Warrnambool on official business in almost seven years when she made a surprise trip on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
She faced a series of questions about Warrnambool Base Hospital's $384m redevelopment and potential mergers.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the expansion of the hospital was being redesigned to fit within the original budget which hadn't changed despite building costs soaring.
But it's unclear what is on the chopping block.
There are fears a proposed new underground car park would be cut from the project, and Ms Allan said the car parking at the hospital was being "worked through".
"I know car parking is really important," she said. "There is a commitment to ensure a continuity of access to car parking during the construction program."
Mr Fraser said redesigning the project was "not a bad thing".
"We know that we're extremely fortunate to have the money dedicated to South West Healthcare to be able to do this build," he said.
"We also know that car parking is critical to access for patients and the community.
"We hear it every day. It's one of the key things we want to make sure we can deliver car parking closer to the site but also onsite as well.
"What I mean by that is we're closer to finalising how we'll do that."
Mr Fraser said he hoped the plans would be finalised in the next couple of weeks.
He declined to say whether a new underground car park would or wouldn't be included in the project.
"It's part of what we want it to be, we're just working out how we best do that," he said.
Mr Fraser said they were closer to finalising a design they were "really comfortable" and "happy" with but they also had to be practical.
"We are looking towards the solution. We know a budget with escalation of costs will bring some compromises," he said.
"Whatever we do, will be sensible in that we will still be able to deliver a really good health service but also where we have to make changes, we'll do that.
"It's a balancing act but it's one I'm really confident we'll deliver in a positive manner."
Ms Allan said the car parking issue was, in some ways, a good challenge to have.
"We're having this conversation because it's off the back of a massive investment and redevelopment of the Warrnambool hospital which will provide more beds, more theatres, a dedicated paediatric unit, improved emergency access," she said.
Ms Allan wouldn't be drawn on possible amalgamations of south-west health services, but the Premier promised there would be no cuts or closures of health and hospital services.
She said the government had asked an advisory group to talk to hospitals about how they could provide the best possible healthcare in the future.
She said rising costs were putting pressures on the state's hospitals and healthcare services.
"The pandemic is behind many of us in the community but not our hospital system," she said.
About 200 Timboon residents met on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 to air their concerns about potential mergers, but Ms Allan said the government was focused on building up hospitals and health services.
She accused opposition politicians of running a "scare campaign".
Ms Allan said there were more services in regional Victoria than ever before.
"We need to look at how we continue to provide the best quality care close to where people live," she said.
Despite answering questions about the hospital, Ms Allan was actually in Warrnambool to highlight the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies program which had helped 6800 women over the past five years.
The free service - which got a $5.7 million boost in the state budget - offers help for women during pregnancy and for six weeks after.
