Fire still burning for passionate volunteer gaining national recognition

A Camperdown stalwart who's used his number crunching skills to help countless community groups for decades has received national recognition.
Bernard Sinnott has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his tireless volunteer work.
The CFA member of more than five decades won Fireman of the Year seven times and was named Corangamite Shire Citizen of the Year in 2011.
But beyond his efforts in the Camperdown Fire Brigade, for which he's earned a CFA National Medal (first and second clasp, 2008), Gold Star Medal (2008) and Chief Officer's Commendation for Service Medal (2016) he's also been involved in Sunnyside House, Camperdown Hospital and numerous sports clubs.
That includes Camperdown's golf club, football netball club, cycle club and basketball association.
"I love sport, I'm a sport addict," he laughed.
"I was the only ever playing president of the Hampden Football League, I was president when I was playing."
Outside of his passion for sport, Mr Sinnott said he loved using his financial skills to help others.
"I worked at Buckland and Nevett for more than 40 years," he said.
"My mum was a good bookkeeper and I just kept going. My uncle was mayor, the family has got so much out of the town I decided I'd put a fair back in.
"I use my financial skills to try and help people."
He said some of his favourite memories included securing upgrades for his beloved fire brigade.
"We got a new fire station in 1987 and I worked tirelessly to get the finances up for all of that," Mr Sinnott said.
"We got our own Camperdown forward command vehicle a couple years ago, I worked on a grant to get that and we just got a $150,000 upgrade at the station through an application I made.
"Getting a commendation - I was thrilled to get that, that was a very special presentation."
But he said his latest award might've topped that.
"It's an honour to receive the award," Mr Sinnott said.
"Someone's considered me worthy of nominating so I'm very pleased with that."
