Cycling paths across Warrnambool would 'help ease traffic congestion'

Developing cycling paths across Warrnambool would help reduce traffic congestion, according to Shane Wilson.
He said Warrnambool was an ideal size to create great cycling infrastructure for causal/commuter cyclists.
Mr Wilson made the comments after a number of residents aired their frustration at traffic congestion on Mortlake Road.
"Let's create cycling paths to the population areas within Warrnambool," Mr Wilson said.
"We are a small town that gets congested daily. Make it safe and easy for kids and workers to get to and from their destination.
"Not only does this reduce congestion and alleviate huge infrastructure programs, it reduces the stress of traffic and creates a community with better wellbeing."
Mr Wilson said he would hate for Warrnambool to become a car-centric, polluted, congested city.
"A progressive response would be to build a pedestrian/cycling bridge over the site of the old weir and encourage workers and school kids to ride to school," he said.
"I personally can vouch for the fact that it is just as quick to ride to the CBD as battle with traffic in a car."
Mr Wilson said the other aspect of cycling was its benefit to mental health.
"We spend billions on mental health, we talk about it endlessly and I am involved with it through Big Life," he said.
"One of the best things we can do for our wellbeing is to get outside."
A number of residents told The Standard on Wednesday they would like to see improvements made to traffic flow on Mortlake Road.
"They need lights, you can't even get out of any of those intersections at the busy times of day," Maree Skye said.
"We live in Breton Street Street and it's been getting worse as more housing is being built, but it will keep getting worse as it's a bottleneck and more housing continues with no increase in access."
"I understand the need for housing but the rest of the infrastructure is not expanding to meet demand of the road way," wrote another Facebook user.
John Droste, who lives in the area, said turning right onto Mortlake Road was "a nightmare often".
"It will need more lights to help prevent the ramming accidents that are already frequent," he said.
"There are not really many other viable entrances to Warrnambool from the north where the expansion will be except for Caramut Road so it is going to become a much bigger problem."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.