'An honour': Dunkeld woman thrilled to be named in King's Birthday honours

There is more work to be done on gender equality, according to the recipient of an Order of Australia Medal.
Dunkeld's Mary-Anne Brown, 68, said she was honoured to be named in the King's Birthday honours.
"I feel really honoured - it's a great privilege," Mrs Brown said.
She began volunteering more than 35 years ago, when she joined the Hamilton Toy Library.
Her parents had always given back to the community by volunteering and encouraged her to do the same.
"My philosophy is - first of all it's an opportunity to make a contribution to the community and secondly it's a chance to help shape the community in which you live," Mrs Brown said.
She is a Southern Grampians Shire councillor but will step down in October after eight years.
Mrs Brown said she hoped a number of females would put their hand up at election time.
"There is an opportunity to make a difference and meet some great people too," she said.
One of the roles Mrs Brown had during her time as a councillor was joining the Department of Government Services gender equality advisory committee.
The aim was to increase the number of female councillors and mayors across the state.
"We have seen significant improvements in terms of the number of female councillors in Victoria in local government and women elected as mayors," Mrs Brown said.
She said gender equality had improved over the decades, but there was more to be done.
"Things have certainly changed but there is more work to be done," Mrs Brown said.
"There are still inequalities and there is work to be done in that space."
Mrs Brown said she found volunteering rewarding.
She said small towns relied on the generosity of residents, citing the example of the Dunkeld Visitor Information Centre.
"In Dunkeld, there are 50 people who man the visitor information centre six days a week," Mrs Brown said.
"The contribution from volunteers in a small community makes it a better place to live."
Mrs Brown is a volunteer at the centre, a member of the Hamilton Performing Arts Centre advisory committee, chairperson of the Sterling Place Dunkeld Community Centre, chair of the Dunkeld Writers Festival Committee and a member of the Dunkeld Tourism Committee.
She is also chairperson of Rural Councils Victoria and is a member of Barwon South Regional Development Australia.
She is also a past president of Western District Health Service and is chair of the service's MRI steering committee.
