Brave Warrnambool girl all smiles despite battle with rare condition

Warrnambool's Harriet Murphy has a condition that affects one in 2500 children.
The five-year-old was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 when she was 21-months-old.
Neurofibromatosis (NF) refers to a group of complex genetic conditions that cause tumours to form on nerves, under the skin and deep in the body.
Harriet's mother Sarah Murphy said NF could lead to a range of significant health issues including blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, chronic pain, learning difficulties and even cancer.
"There are more than 13,000 people living with NF in Australia. It is unpredictable, progressive and there is no cure," she said.
"Harriet has an optic glioma (a tumour) which requires monitoring by an ophthalmologist every three months and MRIs yearly.
"Harriet also has some learning difficulties and requires speech therapy and occupational therapy fortnightly. We have three-monthly paediatrician appointments locally and a paediatrician appointment at the Royal Children's Hospital yearly.
"Harriet also has neurology appointments at Royal children's hospital every six months."
Mrs Murphy said the family had received support from the Children's Tumour Foundation, which lodged a report in parliament about NF this week.
"We have utilised Children's Tumour Foundations information about NF on their website and shared this with Harriet's educators. We have attended a free camp for families affected by NF," Mrs Murphy said.
"I have participated in an online support group for parents of children with NF that they run every Thursday. "The team at NF are always available to call/email if I have any questions or just need a chat with people who understand NF."
The report aims to awareness about NF and highlight the issues sufferers face with access to treatment.
"NF is a multifaceted condition that can affect all organ systems in the body, leading to a range of clinical symptoms," it states.
"To effectively manage and treat this condition, a team of specialists from various medical disciplines is required.
"Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for NF. It is a lifelong medical condition that requires ongoing care and management. Access to care and treatment for people living with NF is limited.
"There are only four specialist NF clinics nationally, based in Sydney, NSW and Melbourne, Victoria.
"Additionally, there are only a small number of NF specialists nationally. While awareness and knowledge of NF among clinicians is improving, it is important to note that NF is a complex condition and expert knowledge in this field is still limited.
"These factors combined have a significant impact on the overall health and wellbeing of people living with NF."
