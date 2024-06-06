'A nightmare': Residents angry at traffic banked up at city intersection

Warrnambool residents are growing increasingly frustrated by traffic congestion on Mortlake Road.
Cars are often banked up from behind the traffic lights to the Mortlake Road roundabout at key times during the day.
A number of residents said they struggled to turn onto Mortlake Road during peak times.
"They need lights, you can't even get out of any of those intersections at the busy times of day," Maree Skye said.
"We live in Breton Street Street and it's been getting worse as more housing is being built, but it will keep getting worse as it's a bottleneck and more housing continues with no increase in access."
"I understand the need for housing but the rest of the infrastructure is not expanding to meet demand of the road way," wrote another Facebook user.
Warrnambool councillor Otha Akoch has been a long-time campaigner for a bridge over the Merri River to link Bromfield Street with the burgeoning new northern housing estates.
This was backed by a number of residents on Wednesday.
John Droste, who lives in the area, said turning right onto Mortlake Road was "a nightmare often".
"It will need more lights to help prevent the ramming accidents that are already frequent," he said.
"There are not really many other viable entrances to Warrnambool from the north where the expansion will be except for Caramut Road so it is going to become a much bigger problem."
"There were discussions a couple of years back about a bridge over the Merri river at the bottom of Bromfield Street towards Wollaston Road," wrote Brian Chapman.
"Maybe this should be revisited as the old weir has been removed now."
There were also a number of people who said they found it difficult to turn onto Bromfield Street from Donovans Road.
"Try turning from Donovans Road into Bromfield street at school entry/exit times," wrote one person.
"Good luck with that - needs traffic lights."
"Need a roundabout to help with flow at the Donovans Road intersection or traffic lights," wrote Olivia Farley.
"Also need a bridge across to Bromfield Street from Woolaston Road ASAP."
There were several other intersections mentioned by frustrated residents in response to a question posted by The Standard on Facebook.
Glenn Barling said he was concerned "people were playing chicken" when trying to get onto Caramut Road from Wollaston Road at peak times
He said he had concerns about traffic entering Caramut Road and a lack of pedestrian access for students walking to school.
Mr Barling said the intersection needed traffic lights or a roundabout.
A roundabout at the corner of Garden and Moore streets was also raised by a few residents.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council was aware that for relatively short periods in the morning and afternoon it became busy with commuter traffic.
"To some extent an increase in traffic is to be expected in our growing regional city and this is why we continue to advocate to the Victorian government for improved public transport and bus routes," Mr Mason said.
"Because Mortlake Road is managed by the Victorian government, council has discussed with the Department of Transport and Planning the challenges ahead at a number of intersections along Mortlake Road as traffic loads increase."
Mr Mason said it was important to lobby for upgrades as more homes were being built in the area.
"The North of the Merri River Development Contributions Plan provides for a crossing over the Merri as a project to be delivered as part of the structure plan implementation," he said.
"As the residential growth for that area progresses the project scope will be reviewed and refined and a timeframe for delivery will be identified."
