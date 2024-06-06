Fears grow about impacts of wind farm zone on southern right whales

A report obtained by Wannon MP Dan Tehan under Freedom of Information adds weight to fears about an offshore wind farm's impact on southern right whales.
No Offshore Wind Farm Zone Warrnambool and District convenor Mike Neoh said there was not enough research on the potential impacts of the zone on the Logan's Beach nursery.
"The governments's own Southern Right Recovery Plan cites the EBCP Act, which directs that when there is a lack of full scientific evidence the 'precautionary principle' should be used," he said.
"The other key part of the advice to the Minister, from his own department is - 'connectivity with coastal habitat is critically important for migrating southern right whales'."
The report states females have high fidelity to particular breeding sites and anthropogenic activities must not disconnect females from regular coastal breeding habitat.
"In addition to whale's there was also cautionary advice about the potential impact on other marine life and migratory birds," Mr Neoh said.
"In relation to migratory birds, the advice references international protection agreements with other countries."
Mr Neoh previously wrote to Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek.
He's requested a "pause" on phase two of the Offshore Renewable Energy Process for a declared offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean, located off the coast of Moyne Shire and Warrnambool, which was announced on March 6.
"Please note, our steering committee and network of supporters are not against renewable energy in the right locations," he wrote.
"We note the following key factors were listed for site selection (including) strong, consistent winds; proximity to areas of high electricity demand including the Portland Aluminium Smelter; proximity to existing connections to the grid; and ageing coal-fired power stations in the region planning to shut down in future years.
"...(but) we respectfully ask the ministers to pause the current process in relation to the declared zone off Warrnambool and Moyne and that a full environment impact assessment of the appropriateness of the entire 'declared zone' be undertaken before any further action is taken."
Mr Neoh's comments come after Member for Wannon Dan Tehan lodged a petition signed by 4500 people opposing the wind farm in parliament this week.
Mr Tehan said the south-west community was opposed to the wind farm zone.
"What this petition says is that the local community strongly opposes the development of this offshore wind farm and has grave concerns for the pristine coastal and marine environment, local endangered species, the Logans Beach whale nursery and associated migratory whale pathway and unique marine life," Mr Tehan said.
"Deputy Speaker, this wind farm must be opposed - the local community have spoken with their feet - 4500 signatures against it."
