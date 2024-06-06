The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fears grow about impacts of wind farm zone on southern right whales

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 6 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forme Warnambool mayor Mike Neoh has raised concerns about the offshore wind farm zone off Warrnambool.
Forme Warnambool mayor Mike Neoh has raised concerns about the offshore wind farm zone off Warrnambool.

A report obtained by Wannon MP Dan Tehan under Freedom of Information adds weight to fears about an offshore wind farm's impact on southern right whales.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.