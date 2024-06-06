Family home in Warrnambool, with shedding galore

Situated on a corner block, this property has a range of features that are sure to appeal, especially to those who love to tinker in the shed.
"A standout feature of the property is the shedding," says selling agent Daryl Kenna from Homeseeka Real Estate.
Indeed, the double garage and double bay shed are great assets on the property, perfect for storing all your tools and equipment.
"It is ideal for a tradesperson, someone needing extra vehicle storage, or a buyer searching for a shed for a creative workspace or studio," adds Daryl.
With two roller doors on the street front, there is also a single roller door with access to the backyard, providing a thoroughfare that's helpful for keeping your equipment secure.
Sitting on an elevated corner block of 827 square metres (approx.), there is also plenty of room for children and pets to run around and play.
Highlights continue within the stately brick house that sits on the property. From the moment you step inside, you'll be struck by how meticulously it has been taken care of, ensuring it's always in top condition.
The well-configured four bedroom layout is designed for a modern family and optimal living.
Two separate living rooms benefit from a north-facing aspect, bathed in natural light throughout the day, while creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The open plan living area features a stylish kitchen and opens to a tiled outdoor space, perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.
All bedrooms include built-in robes, with the main bedroom featuring a walk-in robe and ensuite. A central family bathroom and laundry further enhance the home's user-friendly design.
Heating is available at the flick of a switch, with central heating providing your family year-round comfort.
"The home sits not far from the Russells Creek Nature Reserve, offering walking and bike trails connecting to schools, a major shopping complex and sporting facilities," says Daryl. "There is also a childcare centre within walking distance from the home."
This property is sure to tick all the boxes and will suit a multitude of buyers. Currently tenanted on a periodic lease, don't delay in contacting the agency to book your private inspection today.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.