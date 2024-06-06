The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Family home in Warrnambool, with shedding galore

By House of the Week
June 7 2024 - 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family home in Warrnambool, with shedding galore
Family home in Warrnambool, with shedding galore
  • 26 Wares Road, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $699,000
  • Agency: Homeseeka Real Estate
  • Agent: Daryl Kenna 0418 529 739
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated on a corner block, this property has a range of features that are sure to appeal, especially to those who love to tinker in the shed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.