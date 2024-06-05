Election costs soar: your morning news

Happy Thursday!
It's editor Greg Best here with your morning news headlines.
The cost of democracy is soaring. Just ask Warrnambool City Council. It has been revealed the cost of October's council elections will jump by almost $100,000, according to a quote from the Victorian Electoral Commission. Has the rise got anything to do with the switch from an unsubdivided municipality to seven single councillor wards? Apparently not. You can read more, below.
State correspondent Ben Silvester has revealed up to 700,000 ratepayers could miss out on voting in October's statewide council elections because of a 2020 tweak to Victoria's Local Government Act. Will you be impacted?
Warrnambool lawyers have launched civil action against Victoria's education department after it moved a teacher from Warrnambool after he had sexually assaulted a child to Frankston where he later sexually assaulted more victims.
In sport, Warrnambool College teenager Jadkota Randall Reid has been selected in Victoria's under 18 touch footy side.
Have a great day.
