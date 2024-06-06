'Second home for me': Teenager following dad's footsteps on footy field

Cheeseman is a famous name at the Camperdown Football club and now a member of the new generation is penning his own chapter at Leura Oval.
Wilba Cheeseman, son of 200-game Magpies premiership wingman Darren, is five games into his senior career and loving every minute.
The 17-year-old played three games in 2023 after debuting in round 16 and has featured in rounds seven and eight this year as a wingman/forward pocket.
"I love it, it's a great experience, it's a really good challenge going up and trying to play against the bigger bodied and more talented footballers," he told The Standard.
It's no surprise Cheeseman is enjoying himself either, with the Magpies losing just one of the five games he has played in.
Just like his father before him, the teenager has been playing on a wing, also spending time in the forward pocket.
He is becoming more comfortable at the level with each game and credits his dad for playing a significant role in his blossoming career.
He also has some good mentors in the side to give him advice.
"We've got two really good wingmen in Matty Field and Judah Dundon who have been really good there," he said.
"They have played a lot of footy and they know the position really well and are always there for advice.
"Eric Guthrie, who's just come to the club this year, he's a really good leader and he's always got really good advice. He speaks really well and helps us young blokes out a lot."
Cheeseman, whose three younger brothers all play junior football with the Magpies, started out watching his father at the club before progressing through the junior ranks.
Basically, he has been at Leura Oval his whole life and there's nowhere else he'd rather be.
"I've always been at Camperdown since I could walk," he said.
"...I just love the place. It's a second home for me really up there.
"On a Thursday night or a Saturday, there's just plenty of people who know you and always plenty of people to talk to. It's just a really connected club, great people up there."
As a youngster in the early stages of his career, Cheeseman is aware he is not guaranteed a spot at senior level every week.
He simply hopes to keep improving and do what's best for his team.
"Just at the minute (my goal is) trying to play as much senior footy as I can and just try and adapt to that level, try to just play my role for the team and trying to get better with my game," he said.
"And if I go back to the under 18s just try and play well for the team and try and get a few wins."
Cheeseman is also a skilled cricketer, playing a mix of division one and two for South West association side Bookaar last season.
The year 12 Mercy College student loves both codes but admitted football was starting to edge out cricket.
"Growing up it (my favourite) was footy in the winter and summer, cricket," he said.
"But now I probably lean towards footy a bit more. But I still do enjoy my cricket as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.