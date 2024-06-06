'It's been incredible so far': The unlikely activity connecting veterans

When you step into Warrnambool's army barracks you might not expect to find veterans rediscovering a childhood activity such as clay art.
But that's just what former military personnel and their families are doing on a Wednesday night at the Pertobe Road site.
The workshops are run by Warrnambool artist Leanne Radley, who owns Rad Art Therapy, and RSL Active, which provides a space to connect veterans and develop social networks.
Ms Radley first worked with veterans in February 2023 during a camp organised by RSL Active founder Adam Kent, who launched his business Asset Connecting Communities that year.
Now the artist is hoping it will become a regular event with sessions held on May 23 and June 5.
"It's been incredible so far with older veterans, younger veterans and their kids, as well as partners or friends," Ms Radley said.
"It's been a great way to build connection within the community."
Ms Radley said during the first session the group worked with clay art, which they then painted on Wednesday night.
"Some people probably hadn't used clay since they were a kid and everyone made something different," she said.
Ms Radley said art therapy in a workshop setting helped to build confidence and connect the community through shared experiences.
She said the method was also a non-confrontational form of therapy that people often responded well to when compared to regular "talk therapy".
She said it was "client-led" with some sessions exploring trauma and others just focusing on the art material before them.
Ms Radley has worked with victim-survivors of family violence, children in child protection and people living with disabilities.
She studied a bachelor of visual arts after finishing high school and then worked in financial planning for more than a decade.
After later studying community services and art therapy, she worked in youth residential care at Warrnambool's MacKillop Family Services.
It was during that role she realised she wanted to start her own business.
Ms Radley also conducts monthly workshops for carers through Wellways.
"I'm also in talks with a few other places about doing workshops, it's exciting," she said.
"Warrnambool is definitely ready for it."
