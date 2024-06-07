Pillow Talk to open Warrnambool store Advertising Feature

Pillow Talk's new coastal location promises to give locals and visitors to the city an unparalleled shopping experience. Picture supplied

Pillow Talk is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store, located in the heart of beautiful Warrnambool.



This milestone marks the 12th Pillow Talk store in Victoria, further cementing our commitment to delivering exceptional home furnishings and décor to communities across the state of Victoria.

Nestled in the vibrant regional city, Pillow Talk's newest store boasts a unique location that gives locals and visitors an unparalleled shopping experience.



The store will stock a wide range of high quality products, including luxurious bedding, elegant homewares, stylish furniture, and fashionable décor items that cater to everyone's taste and style.



"We are thrilled with the opening of Pillow Talk in Warrnambool, bringing a shopping experience of space convenience, comfort and style," said Greg Ferguson, Pillow Talk's COO.



"Our store is not just about providing beautiful products; it's about creating a warm and welcoming environment where every visit leaves you wanting for more."

Pillow Talk stands out in the retail market, thanks to its dedication to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.



Each item in our collection is carefully curated to ensure our customers can create a comfortable and stylish home environment.



Our passionate team is always ready to provide personalised advice and assistance, making every shopping trip a delightful experience.

Grand opening celebration

To celebrate this exciting occasion, Pillow Talk invites everyone to join us on June 15 at the Warrnambool Homemaker Centre on Raglan Parade, for a day filled with special deals, exclusive offers, and plenty of fun activities for the whole family.



The first 100 customers will receive our Reese Quilt Cover set in a queen bed size for free!

Other highlights include:

Special deals and offers



Be among the first to explore our new store and take advantage of exclusive grand opening discounts on a wide range of products.

Free coffee and sweet treats



Enjoy complimentary coffee and delicious sweet treats as you browse through our stunning collections.

Interactive activities



Keep the kids entertained with face painting, interactive games, and a radio crew activation featuring exciting giveaways and much more!

Pillow Talk is excited to become an integral part of the Warrnambool community and meet South West Victoria's new and existing customers.



We look forward to welcoming you to our new store and providing you with the exceptional products and services that have made Pillow Talk a trusted name in home furnishings.

