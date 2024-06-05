Woman in critical condition after incident at notorious city intersection

Update 2.45pm: A female has been taken to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital in a critical condition following an incident on Raglan Parade.
A pedestrian is believed to have been struck in Warrnambool's west near the Hider Street intersection.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Warrnambool at around 1.30pm.
"Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics attended the scene," the spokesperson said.
"One female has been transported by road ambulance to Warrnambool Hospital in a critical condition."
Earlier: A pedestrian is believed to have been struck by a vehicle on Raglan Parade in Warrnambool's west.
Police and paramedics remain on site.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed there had been an incident.
"Paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Warrnambool at around 1.30pm on June 5, 2024," the spokesperson said.
"There are no further details at this stage."
The incident occurred near a notorious intersection, where there have been a number of accidents over the years.
A Warrnambool mum led a successful campaign for a school crossing.
Donna Monaghan called for a school zone between Jamieson Street and Hopetoun Road on Raglan Parade, a stretch of road encompassing Emmanuel College and Warrnambool Primary School.
"A boy was nearly hit by a truck last month," she said in July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.