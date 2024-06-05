The Standard
Woman in critical condition after incident at notorious city intersection

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 5 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 1:49pm
Update 2.45pm: A female has been taken to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital in a critical condition following an incident on Raglan Parade.

