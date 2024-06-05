Career day for teachers to shine a light on opportunities in the south-west

Brauer College teachers will have access to dozens of industry insiders keen to recruit students next week.
In a first for Warrnambool, teachers will hear from industry leaders about the career paths available.
Brauer College career coordinator Iain Jackson said the unique event, which is being held on Tuesday, June 11, was a joint initiative with the Neil Porter Foundation.
He said it would allow teachers to further their knowledge of pathways into a range of industries, enabling them to give career guidance to students
Mr Jackson said keynote speakers on the day included Dean McKenna from the Midfield Group, Thomas Kinnear, aerospace engineer at BAE Systems Australia, Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh and South West TAFE head of agriculture Ed Roach.
Brauer College principal Sean Fitzpatrick will also speak on the day, along with former students who will talk about the career path they chose.
Teachers will also visit a number of workplaces, including are-able to hear about careers in the disability, inclusion and wellbeing sector, Deakin Hycel to learn about science related careers, the Midfield Group to learn about its various roles and Solaris Farm/Westvic Dairy to learn about roles in food technology.
"This is a new initiative and it is an exciting way to bring schools and industry together," Mr Jackson said.
"Schools and industry are facing some unique challenges and this is an opportunity for them to work together to bring some positive outcomes to Warrnambool students."
Mr Jackson said he hoped the knowledge the teachers gained on the personal development day would help open students' eyes to the plethora of opportunities available in the region.
"Students don't know what they don't know," he said.
"It will allow students to access career guidance from teachers with up-to-date industry information in their subject area."
Mr Jackson said it would also help build links with business operators and create opportunities for work experience and placements in the future.
Teachers will learn about job pathways including physical education and outdoor education, humanities, the disability sector, science, trades, IT and digital technologies.
Neil Porter Foundation representative Matt Porter said teachers wanted the best best outcomes for students - in and out of school.
" The teachers' enthusiasm for undertaking this professional development shows their dedication," Mr Porter said.
"The
teachers have shared what they're teaching and the industry links they'd find most helpful. And as we have a very supportive business community in our region, we've been able to make these links.'
