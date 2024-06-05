'White walls? Eek!': Art exhibition a surprising first for whimsical artist

He's thrilled countless onlookers with his silo art and anamorphic murals but until now south-west artist Jimmi Buscombe has never hosted an exhibition.
Fresh from installing a second mural of the Matildas, this time at the Accor Stadium in Sydney for their game against China, the famed creative has returned to the region in time to open his first exhibition at the F Project.
"Silos? No problem," he said.
"White walls? Eek! It seems so scary.
"But it's really nice for my first gallery show to be in my hometown and at the F Project, we're so lucky as artists and a community to have a space like that to showcase local artists and artistic things."
Buscombe said while he was known for his public art, he was ready to try something new.
"Most of my work is public art and commission-based work," he said.
"I normally work with a client and often with a brief so I was really excited to just have me in my new studio in Warrnambool - which I just finished building - a paintbrush, paint, linen and time to just see what comes out without a plan or anything specific.
"As it turns out, it's all birds because that's what I love. The exhibition is called 'Together' but I'm using it as an opportunity to reflect."
He said all the works were groups of birds in two or more, with the paintings ranging from 23 centimetres to two-and-a-half metres.
He said there were also 16 new paintings.
"I reflect on our connection to nature and its connection to us," Buscombe said.
"That's something I try to do with my work anyway - it's trying to create connection through depicting wildlife and the beauty of it."
Opening celebrations for the two-week exhibition will be held from 6pm on Saturday, June 8.
