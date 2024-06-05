South-west skills shortages reach 'unprecedented levels' in some areas

South-west business operators have been contacting school career coordinators desperate to recruit staff at an unprecedented rate in recent years.
Brauer College career coordinator Iain Jackson, who has been in the role for 15 years, said he had never had so many employers reaching out in a bid to recruit students in the future.
"It's quietened off a bit this year but we had a period where there were unprecedented levels of employers reaching out," Mr Jackson said.
Roles in a number of trades, including plastering and tiling appeared to be among the industries experiencing the biggest shortages, Mr Jackson said.
Another area in the south-west where there is a major skills shortage is occupational therapy.
However, Mr Jackson said the addition of an occupational therapy course at Deakin University had sparked a flurry of interest from students.
"Deakin University's Warrnambool campus has a stronger offering of courses and we've had students interested in occupational therapy, along with other health roles including nursing," he said.
Mr Jackson said there were a growing number of students who were choosing to complete school-based apprenticeships.
"A school-based apprenticeship is a great way for students to get one foot on their next pathway while they're at school," he said.
Mr Jackson's comments come after Masters Builders Australia expressed disappointment at a draft list of priority migrant skills.
Shortages across a range of trades have been well documented and the nation is in the grips of a housing crisis.
However, trades including plumbers and bricklayers, remain under consideration as the government struggles to meet its plan to building 1.2 million new homes by the end of the decade because of a skills shortfall.
Meanwhile, wellness professionals have been included on Jobs and Skills Australia's "confident on list" for a skills migration stream.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton criticised their inclusion, saying the wrong professions were being prioritised.
"The government now is putting at the top of the list yoga teachers and knocking off the list carpenters, bricklayers and other tradespeople. It's a nonsense, this government is a walking disaster," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.
"(Trades people) would be at the top of our list, we want to see more of those trades coming in because, as everyone knows, the cost to build a house in our country has gone up dramatically ... people can't find a builder for love or money."
Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn said she was "flummoxed" by the draft proposal.
"We cannot build homes with wellness instructors," she said.
"We need tradies and they must be on the definite list for skilled migration.
"We have focused on tertiary education at the expense of vocational education and training.
"People going through a trade are treated as second-class citizens in this country. Enough is enough."
