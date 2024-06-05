The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

South-west skills shortages reach 'unprecedented levels' in some areas

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 5 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of south-west employers have been desperate to recruit staff to the building industry.
A number of south-west employers have been desperate to recruit staff to the building industry.

South-west business operators have been contacting school career coordinators desperate to recruit staff at an unprecedented rate in recent years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.