Gallery: Netball ladders taking shape as mid-season breaks approach

NETBALL seasons are reaching their midway points across the south-west.
Warrnambool and District league reigning premier Nirranda is undefeated after nine rounds as the competition prepares for its bye.
In the Hampden league, which will play its round nine matches this weekend before a bye, reigning premier South Warrnambool sits atop the ladder with seven wins and one loss.
The Standard captured pictures from both competitions on Saturday, June 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.