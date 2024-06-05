Sheltered pick-up area in multi-million upgrade for city supermarket

One of Warrnambool's newest Woolworths supermarket is undergoing a multi-million-dollar upgrade.
Woolworths group manager for Warrnambool Shane Crowley said the work at its East Warrnambool store would include new features like electronic shelf labels, a modern fresh deli, and an expanded direct-to-boot service with two additional bays.
"Our customers have really embraced the convenience of our direct-to-boot service, which allows them to place an online order and then have it hand-picked and delivered to the boot of their car by a member of our team," Mr Crowley said.
"Our new upgraded direct-to-boot at Warrnambool East will be sheltered to make wet-weather pick-ups even easier and the additional bays will increase our order capacity by 50 per cent so that more shoppers can enjoy this great service.
"These enhancements represent our ongoing commitment to Warrnambool."
The renovation at the store, opposite Gateway Plaza, are expected to be completed at the end of June.
The addition of the sheltered direct-to-boot area will offer six pick-up bays, allowing Woolworths to increase order capacity and make more pick up slots available to customers.
Across Woolworths' Australia-wide network, the direct-to-boot service has grown by more than 130 per cent.
More than 250,000 orders are placed through direct-to-boot every week.
