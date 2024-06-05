New childcare provider understands 'suffering', will give all staff jobs

The owner of a childcare service stepping in to fill a gap left by an exiting provider says he knows how hard it is to secure services in the region.
Ready, Set, Go will operate Timboon's 33-place childcare centre on Hamilton Street from June 28 after Kardinia Early Learning announced it would not renew its lease.
But Corangamite Shire Council secured a new provider through an Expressions of Interest process at the end of May.
Ready, Set, Go owner Zeke Pottage said he stepped up largely because he understood the urgency of the situation.
"I'm looking to bring on those staff with existing skills," he said.
"We're really not looking to change very much at this stage."
The former primary school teacher became interested in early childhood care when his own children needed the service.
"We couldn't really find quality care out near Bannockburn where we lived at the time," Mr Pottage said.
"Our whole thing has always been world-class kid care no matter your postcode.
"We're finding the postcodes around Warrnambool really are suffering."
Mr Pottage, who also operates the former Peas In A Pod childcare centre in Mortlake, said he looked forward to creating a network of services.
"We took over from them two-and-a-half years ago - it was an existing childcare there for 16 years - then we increased the capacity from 15 kids to 22," he said.
"We thought it was a really good starter centre to find our feet, now we're looking to create more of a network. As we expand the job gets easier because we have more staff to draw on.
"As we get bigger it'll get easier for us to create those networks and pathways for staff to train each other and support each other in what we do."
