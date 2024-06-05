Hundreds of students to face road safety course after pleas from community

A long-running road safety program will be held in the south-west for the first time following requests from the community amid a horror year of fatalities.
Up to 500 senior students from Warrnambool, Emmanuel, Mortlake, Terang and Kings colleges will attend one of three Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) workshops between June 24 and 26, 2024.
Road Safety Education (RSE) has hosted programs in Victoria since 2012 but has never been to the south-west, with its expansion in the region driven by requests from the community.
That included the deaths of four young people in a horror single-car crash at Bochara.
RSE chief executive officer and managing director Terry Birss applauded schools for committing to educating their students.
"We believe the RYDA program is contributing to saving young people's lives on the roads," he said.
"Educating young people and equipping them with the tools they need to make good choices on the road is essential to saving lives.
"It is not enough to teach a young person the skill of controlling and manoeuvring a vehicle. We must balance this with the skill of critical thinking and an appreciation for safety on the road."
The RYDA workshops will be held at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus with Drive Coach, a free information session to help parents and carers support teen drivers, to be held on the evening of June 24.
Warrnambool's Glenn 'Gator' Heazlewood last year urged for more funding of driver education programs for those at risk, particularly in schools, before or at the time of young drivers obtaining their licence.
Mr Heazlewood spoke to The Standard on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the crash that killed his best mate Glenn Denning, and left him with a brain injury.
He said early education about road safety could have changed the outcome of the fatal crash.
RYDA's Victorian coordinator Anton Hockey said students would hear from police officers and first responders, road safety experts, teachers, psychologists, sociologists, driving instructors, and lived-experience presenters.
He said the program could be run in all communities with the support of local Rotary Clubs.
"We thank the volunteers from all the Warrnambool clubs for supporting us during the upcoming workshops," he said.
"Youth road trauma is a community problem that needs a whole of community response."
The program is supported by the Rotary Club of Warrnambool, the A.L. Lane Foundation, Wannon Water and Warrnambool police.
To date over 775,000 young people have attended RYDA in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.