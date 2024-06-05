'Which way to proceed': Pavilion lift options under investigation

The feasibility of replacing the broken lift at the popular Pavilion cafe on Warrnambool's foreshore will be investigated by the city council.
It was revealed last year the cost of a new one would be more than $800,000.
An assessment of the lift had found, given the marine environment, it could not be fixed.
A council spokesman this week said it planned to investigate the feasibility of a lift at the Pavilion as part of its building renewal program.
"This would include looking at how we could increase the useful life of the lift in that location given the exposure to the elements in its current configuration," the spokesman said.
"The investigation will inform options and costs associated with replacing the lift which would inform a decision on which way to proceed."
The out-of-action lift at the council-owned venue has prompted a number of complaints about all-abilities access.
Last year, Warrnambool Ratepayers Association president Joan Kelson said she had been contacted a number of times about the broken lift.
"The most recent was from a resident who attended the cafe for a Father's Day function and he became very distressed when he had to push his wife in a wheelchair up the steep ramp," she had said.
"It's quite steep. Not everyone is able-bodied to be able to push a wheelchair."
Mrs Kelson said the lift had not been operational for years and the association had received a number of complaints about it not working or people getting stuck in there.
The decade-old pavilion was built for about $2.8 million and replaced the dilapidated yacht complex.
