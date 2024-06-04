Ex-AFL forward who kicked more than 300 goals to light up Hampden league

A creative small forward who kicked more than 300 goals at AFL level is hoping to boost a Hampden league attack on debut.
Former Carlton and Melbourne goal sneak Jeff Garlett will play for bottom-placed Portland against undefeated South Warrnambool at Hanlon Park on Saturday, June 8.
Portland vice president Harry Kerr said the Tigers were rapt to have a footballer of Garlett's calibre commit for a match.
The Melbourne-based Garlett, 34, played 185 AFL games across an 11-year career, kicking 321 goals.
Kerr said it was believed Garlett was the first ex-AFL talent since former St Kilda and Adelaide footballer Brodie Atkinson roughly 20 years ago to play for Portland.
"It's pretty big news for the club. I think it's been a very long time since we've had anyone ex-AFL pull on the yellow and black so we are pretty ecstatic," Kerr told The Standard.
"It's a home game as well. It will be great for the club to get a bit of momentum and we haven't had a win this year so it's something to keep everyone interested and the morale high.
"His son (Nason) plays under 12s for us. Nathan's mum lives in Heywood.
"Jeff wanted to play at the same club as his son and watch his son play as well.
"We have reached out and made it happen."
Portland, which goes into the round nine match chasing its first win of the season, believes Garlett's commitment "creates a bit of momentum".
"It is a real struggle for a club as far away as us - right on the edge of South Australia essentially - to try and land AFL talent," Kerr said.
"It is just massive for the club, really promising and just gets us on the radar a little bit."
Kerr said Garlett, who at this stage is confirmed for one match but could potentially play again later in the season, would add a new dynamic to the Tigers' forward line.
"We are hoping he's going to bring a lot of pace and some mopping up of ground balls in the forward 50 and kick a few goals and make something from nothing," he said.
"His AFL career was very, very exciting. He'll bring a bit of forward 50 pressure as well. We have quite a big forward line so it will be really good just to have someone who can be at our bigs' feet or even a different sort of target."
Kerr, who is a senior footballer at the club, is part of a new-look Tigers' executive in 2024 alongside president Andrew Neve and joint vice president Craig Samson.
He said friend and new coach Lochie Huppatz, who is averaging 31.5 disposals a match, had made an instant impact.
"His determination and the way he goes after it, bringing that professionalism, preparation and work ethic really sets a great precedent, one for the playing group but also for the committee and the members," Kerr said.
"From a committee point-of-view, I've seen it and gone 'OK, that's the standard we need to be held to now as well'."
Garlett will also make a one-off appearance for South West District league club Heywood against Coleraine on Saturday, June 22.
