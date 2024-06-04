Dog-gone, it's going to be a weekend to remember

If you're a dog lover, the south-west is the only place to be this weekend.
Both town and country dogs will be celebrated with events in Port Fairy and Casterton.
On Sunday, the Dachshund Dash will be run at the Gardens Oval in Port Fairy from 2pm.
This popular event will be part of the Port Fairy Winter Weekends program.
As it does for most long weekends, Port Fairy attracts a healthy dose of visitors for the King's Birthday weekend.
Other events across the weekend will include an opening night party on Friday from 6pm at the Railway Goods Shed.
Saturday will include a community market, a Parkrun, a Fairy Hunt and a Pre-Loved Art Fair.
Photographer Tanja Brucknner will host an exhibition across the weekend, as will the Overwintering Project.
The festival will extend into neighbouring Koroit, with a storytime session at Noodledoof Brewing on Friday and a community market on the Koroit Village Green on Sunday.
Kirkstall will also be involved, with a Sunday roast for lunch at the Kirkstall Hotel and a demonstration of cider making from renowned pastry chef and creator Will Jane.
Down the road, and the Casterton Australian Kelpie Festival will be held for the 28th year.
The action runs from Thursday to Monday, with Saturday and Sunday hosting key events.
These will include the Kelpie Street Parade, the Kelpie Dash and the Kelpie High Jump on Saturday.
The Kelpie auction will take place on the Sunday, with buyers from across Australia expected to bid.
The top price for a dog at the festival in the past has gone as high as $35,000.
It is anticipated the festival will attract in excess of 10,000 people.
